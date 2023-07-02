JSO: Woman expected to be OK after shooting in Arlington area

At approximately 11:30 a.m, officers responded to the 1200 block of Brookwood Forest Boulevard regarding a call.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is expected to be OK after a shooting in the Arlington area Sunday, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 11:30 a.m, officers responded to the 1200 block of Brookwood Forest Boulevard regarding a call.

While they were working on that case, an adult female flagged down the officers and reported that she had been struck by gunfire earlier in the morning at approximately 5:30 am.

The victim had only had minor injuries, police say.

JSO says the victim and suspect know one another.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Sheriff's office at 904-630-0500 or go online to JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.