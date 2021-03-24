JSO: Witness reports to police man appeared to force person into car

The incident happened at about 7 p.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway at the I-95 south entrance ramp.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident that happened Tuesday evening on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway at the I-95 south entrance ramp.

At about 7 p.m., a green Acura or Infinity stopped on the shoulder of the road. A witness saw a Black man attempting to close the rear driver's side door while the legs of a second Black person were seen kicking at the man outside of the vehicle, according to a report to the JSO.

The witness told police the man outside the vehicle appearedto be working at the edge of the door as if they were setting the child locks on the door to prevent the person inside from getting out, police said in the report.

The witness tried to turn around to observe what was happening but the vehicle was gone by the time the witness returned to the scene.