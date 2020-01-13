JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man is expected to be OK after he was shot in the lower back in the Sandalwood neighborhood Monday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO and first responders were called to the 2500 block of Summer Tree Road at 2:45 p.m. Once at the scene, JSO said officers located a 25-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to his lower back. The victim had gone to a neighbor's home for help, JSO said. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he is talking to detectives and is expected to be OK.

JSO said the shooting happened inside the victim's home and does not appear to be self-inflicted. Officers do not have information about a suspect.

If you have any information about this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.