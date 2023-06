Police say a man was found dead on a trail in the 800 block of Camden Road South.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is working an undetermined death in the Oceanway neighborhood Friday.

The incident reportedly occurred in the 800 block of Camden Road South.

JSO says no age or other info is known because of how bad the body decomposed.

No foul play suspected.