The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office wants to identify and question a man captured on surveillance who may have information about a murder, they said Monday via Twitter.

#JSO looking to ID the pictured subject in reference to having information in a local murder. Call 904-630-0500 or 866-845-TIPS or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org with information. pic.twitter.com/5MY0D4yn2v — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) September 10, 2018

JSO has not released information regarding the murder but says the subject could have information relevant to the case.

If you any information on this man, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

© 2018 WTLV