JSO to replace magnetic body cam mounts after camera fell off officer during shooting death of Michael Hughes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office will change the way officers mount their body cameras after numerous incidents in which cameras fell off officers.

Axon, the company that manufactures the cameras, is creating an alternative base that will replace the current magnetic mounts, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The JSO sent First Coast News the following statement concerning the new mounts:

“As a result of the recurring dislodging of the [body-worn cameras], the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reached out to the manufacture of our units inquiring about an alternate mounting method than what is currently being used – a magnetic mount. AXON was able to provide an alternate uniform mounting solution that would provide a sturdier base for mounting the BWC to the officer’s uniform, while still offering a level of safety to the officer. As a result of these findings, we are in the process of replacing all of the current magnetic mounts with the new mounts."

The new mounts will start to be in place by next month.

The magnetic mounts became a major issued after the officer-involved shooting death of Michael Hughes in a hotel room in late March. During the altercation between Hughes and the police officers, the bodycam fell off an officer, landing face down. After, the camera only captured the audio, but no video of the moment Hughes was shot.