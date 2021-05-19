JSO to host first-ever Teen Police Academy

The free course allows teens to get a behind-the-scenes look into the day-to-day operations at the sheriff's office.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is giving Duval County teenagers the chance to learn about the day-to-day job of police officers.

From July 26 - 30, JSO will hold its first Teen Police Academy.

The free course allows teens to get a behind-the-scenes look at the daily operations that occur at the sheriff's office.

During the week-long program, participants will be able to participate in fun-filled activities that don't just include learning about the sheriff's office but also the many operations of the legal system.

JSO says the mission of the Teen Police Academy is to foster relationships between teenagers and the police.

The course will be held between 8 a.m- 4:30 p.m.

Applications are available right now at Jaxsheriff.org. When applying on the site you must enter the keyword: Teen. Organizers say spots are limited.