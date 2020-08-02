JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after witnesses said a van purposefully drove into a tent belonging to the Republican Party of Duval County Saturday at the Walmart in Sandalwood.

JSO was called to the scene at 11900 Atlantic Blvd at the Kernan Village shopping center just before 4 p.m., police said. Witnesses told police that the driver, described as a man in his early 20s with thin brown hair, pulled up to the tent where volunteers for the Republican Party were registering people to vote. He then drove through the tent and over their tables and chairs. No volunteers were hurt, according to JSO.

The driver then stopped, took a video with his cell phone and drove off, JSO said. The van is described as an older '80s model brown Chevy with a yellow stripe down the bottom.

JSO said intelligence detectives were called to the scene, though it is unsure if the crash was politically motivated.

"Anybody who interrupts the political process in this country needs to be taken very seriously," JSO said.

“We are outraged by this senseless act of violence toward our great volunteers,” Duval GOP Chairman Dean Black said. “The Republican Party of Duval County will not be intimidated by these cowards and we will not be silenced. I call on every Republican in our great city to stand up, get involved and show these radicals that we will not be intimidated from exercising our Constitutional rights.”

Officers said no one has seen the video reportedly taken on the man's phone.

The incident is being investigated as aggravated assault and criminal mischief.

If you have any information about this incident, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.