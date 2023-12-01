JSO: Teen shot near Lonnie C. Miller park in Jacksonville

Police say a teenager arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. He is in stable condition.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teenager is expected to be OK after shooting in Lonnie C. Miller Sr. Regional Park in Jacksonville Thursday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say at approximately 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 7600 Price Road in reference to gunfire. Officers say they located vehicles that had been struck by bullets and multiple witnesses reporting the gunfire.

JSO says soon after, a teenager arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. He is in stable condition.

Police say the suspect is unknown and still outstanding.

Violent Crime Detectives and Crime Scene Detectives have responded to the scene and are currently conducting their investigation.

If you have any other information about this incident, please call the JSO non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

