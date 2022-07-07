JSO: Teen in critical condition after near drowning in community pool

Police says witnesses saw the girl unresponsive in the pool and pulled her out.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A teen is in critical condition after what police describe as a near drowning. This happened near the Hillcrest area of Jacksonville.

Around 8:30 p.m. on July 6, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says they responded to the Lenox Avenue area for a possible drowning to find a teen girl unresponsive outside the community pool.

Police won’t give an exact age, but the officer on scene says she is between 10 and 15 years old.

Witnesses tell police they pulled her out of the pool and began CPR on the girl before rescue crews arrived. JFRD took her to a nearby hospital where she is is still fighting for her life.

Detectives from the Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit are conducting an investigation. Though the Homicide Unit is involved, the girl is alive.

Police say there are no obvious signs of foul play at this time, but they do want more information if anyone else was in the pool at the same time.

“It’s pretty early in the investigation and we are trying to ascertain if anyone else was in the area," said Sgt. Hopely. "Some preliminary information indicates there could have been maybe one other person in the area, but we are working to confirm that information.”