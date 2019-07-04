An off-duty officer was in the wrong place at the wrong time when two motorcyclists and a car collided in Downtown Jacksonville.

JSO has yet to determine who in the crash is at fault, but officers believe the motorcyclists were speeding at the time of the crash.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the motorcyclists were traveling on West State Street and the driver of the car was traveling on North Pearl Street when they collided at the intersection at around 4:13 p.m.

About a block behind the motorcyclists, the off-duty officer heard the sound of speeding vehicles and saw motorcycle parts flying through the air, JSO said

The officer then gave CPR to one of the motorcyclists, who was unresponsive.

At last update, one motorcyclist was in life-threatening condition and the other motorcyclist and the vehicle's driver were in stable condition, JSO said.