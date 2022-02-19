JSO: Son shoots father in the foot during argument near Jacksonville's Spring Park area

First responders took the father to the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, police took the son into custody, police said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man is recovering after his son allegedly shot him in the foot Saturday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened at around midnight in the 2800 block of Belair Road East, JSO said.

According to JSO, the shooting happened after the father and son got into an argument. The son fired one shot, hitting the father in his right foot.

First responders took the father to the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, police took the son into custody, JSO said.