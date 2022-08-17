Man in his early 20's shot in the face during an altercation on Jacksonville's Eastside

Witnesses said the victim and a suspect in his early 40's got into an altercation, the victim was shot in the face and the suspect fled on Franklin Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a person shot in the 800 block of Franklin Street on the Eastside, according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Sergeant Joshua Catir.

Deputies arrived and found a man in his early 20's with a gunshot wound to his face, Catir said. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is now undergoing surgery.

Witnesses on the scene gave a suspect description and deputies were able to locate him on the 1000 block of Franklin St. with a firearm on him when taken into custody, according to Catir.

From the information gathered, the victim and suspect got into an altercation, according to JSO. During the altercation the suspect shot the victim and fled northbound on Franklin St.

Deputies are still talking to witnesses and will be talking to the victim and suspect before making an arrest.