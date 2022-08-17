Two robberies in southeast Jacksonville, JSO looking for three suspects

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Wednesday deputies responded to two separate business burglaries. One on Baymeadows Circle West and one on Saland Way, according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office .

Detectives have been able to obtain surveillance video and are asking for assistance in identifying the three pictured suspects.

If you have information on the identity of these suspects, or have information that could lead to their identities, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and potentially receive a reward, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.