x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Two robberies in southeast Jacksonville, JSO looking for three suspects

Detectives have surveillance video of burglaries Wednesday on Baymeadows Circle West and Saland Way, and are looking for information on three suspects.
Credit: First Coast News
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office seeking information on robbery suspects.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Wednesday deputies responded to two separate business burglaries. One on Baymeadows Circle West and one on Saland Way, according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office

Detectives have been able to obtain surveillance video and are asking for assistance in identifying the three pictured suspects.

If you have information on the identity of these suspects, or have information that could lead to their identities, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and potentially receive a reward, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Related Articles

    

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

JSO briefing on Eastside shooting Wednesday

Before You Leave, Check This Out