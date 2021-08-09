JSO searching for missing 77-year-old Navy veteran on Southside

JSO says 77-year-old James E. Stellacie was reported missing by family members after not returning to his home located near the 2500 block of Cortez Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community to locate a missing elderly Southside man.

A friend of the family tells First Coast News Stellacie is a Navy veteran.

Stellacie is believed to be driving a 2011 electric blue Toyota Scion similar to the vehicle pictured below, with Florida tag DV9881D.

Because of Stellacie's age, JSO is trying to locate him to ensure that he is safe.

Stellacie is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with hazel eyes and gray hair. It is not known what he was wearing when he was last seen.