JSO searching for missing 73-year-old man with Alzheimer's

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community in finding a man who is considered to be endangered.

JSO says 73-year-old Paul Arnold Austen was last seen leaving a home in the 2700 block of Buckskin Trail East, in the Fort Caroline area, around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. He left the area driving a 2004 green Ford Windstar van similar to the one pictured below, with Florida tag DUB A91.

Austen was believed to be driving to his home, located in the 4500 block of Redwood Avenue in the San Marco area, but he never made it, JSO says.

The person who reported Austen missing says he has been diagnosed with early stages of Alzheimer's disease and suffers from memory-related issues.

JSO is trying to find Austen to make sure he is safe.

Austen is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 210 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black shorts.