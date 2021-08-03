JSO searching for missing, endangered woman

JSO says 58-year-old Audrey Daughtery was reported missing at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday from a medical facility in the area of University and Beach boulevards.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community searching for a missing woman who is considered to be endangered, last seen on the Southside.

JSO says 58-year-old Audrey Daughtery was reported missing at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday from a medical facility in the area of University and Beach boulevards. The investigation has revealed that Daughtery was last seen leaving the medical facility on foot around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Daughtery has reportedly been diagnosed with COPD, is dependent on oxygen and in need of constant medical care. Police are searching for her in order to make sure she is safe, JSO says.

Daughtery is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.