JSO searching for missing 77-year-old man with dementia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community to find a missing 77-year-old man.

William George Mann was last seen around 5 p.m. Wednesday while visiting a family member at an assisted living facility in the area of Regency Square Boulevard North and Monument Road, according to JSO. Mann left the assisted living facility in his vehicle, but police do not know what direction he was traveling.

Mann was driving a 2016 Kia Soul with Florida tag number IPUK97, similar to the one pictured below. The vehicle has a handicap placard on the rearview mirror, a dent on the driver-side rear quarter panel and a dealership sticker that says "Colorado Springs" on the left rear near the tail light, JSO said.

Mann is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 240 pounds, with hazel eyes and salt and pepper hair. He was last seen wearing a black hat that says "vet" with a Purple Heart in the middle of the hat and a Bronze Star pin attached to the left side, blue jeans, a multi-color plaid shirt and brown loafers. Mann wears glasses and has a tattoo on his upper left tricep that says "mom," police said.