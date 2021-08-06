x
JSO searching for woman reported missing under 'unusual circumstances'

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said she had unusual behavior, and it is not known what may have happened to her.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a 32-year-old woman reported missing under unusual circumstances Tuesday afternoon.

A witness told police Amanda Arnold left her home in the 16000 block of Yogi Bear Lane at about 3 p.m. for unknown reasons, JSO said.

Police said she had unusual behavior, and it is not known what may have happened to her.

Arnold is a white female who is 5'4'' and 135 lbs with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Arnold's whereabouts is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

