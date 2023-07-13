Jacksonville police searching for woman as they work a 'suspicious incident'

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says they are looking for Ashley Almon, 37, who is believed to be in the company of 36-year-old Shedrick Almon III.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is working to find a woman as they are currently working a "suspicious incident" in downtown Jacksonville, according to a news release.

JSO says they are looking for Ashley Almon, 37, who is believed to be in the company of 36-year-old Shedrick Almon III.

Ashley is described as standing 5 feet and 4 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Shedrick is described as standing 5 feet and 11 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, has brown eyes and is bald.

Police say the two were last seen in a 2010 silver Chevrolet Silverado with a Florida temporary tag that reads: DJH0514. The vehicle has black wheel guards as pictured below.

The release states that based on information gathered, we are seeking their whereabouts in an effort to ascertain their safety due to the suspicious circumstances involved.