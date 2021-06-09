JSO searching for vehicle theft, burglary suspects

x
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects they believe are connected to a recent vehicle theft and burglary incident at a local business.

Officers responded to a reported vehicle theft in the area of 10600 Alta Drive on Sunday, May, 30.

During the investigation, officers found that the suspects broke into a business and stole and damaged multiple vehicles.

Anyone with information regarding the identities of these suspects is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

