JSO searching for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office wants the community's help in finding a vehicle believed to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

Detectives believe the vehicle involved in the crash is a 2007 or 2008 Chrysler 200 or Dodge Avenger that is a champagne or light gold color.

On Saturday, Sept. 12, JSO said a pedestrian was struck and killed in the 1500 block of Lane Avenue South at 9:30 p.m. Police said the victim was crossing the street when she was hit. She was rushed to a local hospital where she died from her injuries, according to JSO.