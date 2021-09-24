JSO searching for suspect in Northwest Jacksonville shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Northwest Jacksonville Friday evening.
The shooting happened in the 6000 block of Dean A Avenue.
When officers arrived on the scene they found several spent shell casings in the roadway.
Minutes later officers were notified that the victim was transported by another individual to a local hospital.
At this time, police said the victim is being uncooperative. Officers have no additional suspect information.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call JSO at 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers 1-866-845-tips.