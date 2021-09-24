JSO searching for suspect in Northwest Jacksonville shooting

The shooting happened in the 6000 block of Dean A Avenue.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Northwest Jacksonville Friday evening.

When officers arrived on the scene they found several spent shell casings in the roadway.

Minutes later officers were notified that the victim was transported by another individual to a local hospital.



At this time, police said the victim is being uncooperative. Officers have no additional suspect information.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call JSO at 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers 1-866-845-tips.