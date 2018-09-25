The Jacksonville Sheriff's office is asking for the community's help in identifying a suspect in the case of an armed robbery in New Town.

The robbery took place at Paschal Brothers Hardware in the 1100 block of North Myrtle Avenue Saturday at around 10 a.m.

The suspect is described by police as a black male between the ages of 30 and 40 years old. He's about 5 feet 10 inches tall, approximately 200 pounds, and was seen wearing a dark shirt with red print, dark shorts and tan boots.

Deputies say the suspect entered the business armed with a silver revolver, walked behind the counter and confronted two employees.

The suspect left with money from the cash drawer and items from the employees.

The suspect was possibly struck by gunfire after deputies say one employee retrieved a firearm and shot at him. The suspect was last seen fleeing the business on foot, leaving a trail of blood behind.

If you have any information on this case, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

