The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office wants the community's help in locating a white Mazda whose occupants could have key information to an ongoing murder investigation.

#JSO seeks info reference the pictured vehicle - possible newer model Mazda 3 with left front damage. It is believed those inside may have key information in a current murder investigation. Have info? Call 904-630-0500 or 866-845-TIPS or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org pic.twitter.com/0GhdJT7Skg — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) September 19, 2018

The possibly newer model Mazda 3 has left front damage, says JSO.

JSO has not specified the exact murder investigation.

If you have any information on this vehicle or its occupants, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

