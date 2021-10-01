JSO searching for missing woman last seen only wearing shirt, underwear

The victim was reportedly last seen in the area of 8000 New Kings Road just after 1 a.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is trying to find a missing woman who was last seen on Jacksonville's Northwest side.

On Friday, patrol officers responded to the area of 8000 New Kings Road in reference to the report of a missing person.

The victim was reportedly last seen in the area of 8000 New Kings Road just after 1 a.m. Due to the circumstances involved in her disappearance, JSO says officers are attempting to locate her to ascertain her safety.

JSO says Dominica Victoria Pineda, 21, has brown eyes and straight black hair. POlice say she is a black female, and is roughly 5-feet 3-inches and 120 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, white underwear and no shoes