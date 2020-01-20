JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teenager diagnosed with autism after he reportedly walked off during Monday's Martin Luther King Jr. parade.

Nathan Lamar Garmany, 17, was last seen near the intersection of Church Street and Pearl Street. Garmany is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown leather jacket, dark jeans, tan hat and red and black shoes, according to police.

If you have seen Garmany or have any information about his whereabouts, call the JSO at 904-630-0500.