Florida missing child alert issued for 8-year-old boy out of Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says 8-year-old Curtis Hill Jr. was last seen around 11400 Beach Blvd. just before 1 a.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for an 8-year-old boy, last seen in Jacksonville early Saturday morning.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Kimberly Williams and 8-year-old Curtis Hill Jr. were last seen in the area of 11400 Beach Boulevard just before 1 a.m.

Police say Williams suffers from an undiagnosed mental health condition and due to these circumstances, police want to make sure they are both safe.

Hill is 6'1'' and 180 pounds with brown eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a burgundy tank top, dark-colored pants and black sandals.

Curtis is 4'2'' and 60 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black pants with a gaming symbol.