Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 67-year-old man with dementia.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says Alphonso Hogg was last seen walking out of Brooks Rehabilitation on University Blvd. after visiting his wife Monday, April 8.

JSO says Hogg suffers from dementia and only knows his name. He does not know where he lives, his phone number, or any other information.

Hogg is described as 5'6", 120 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

If you see Hogg, please call JSO at 904-630-0500.