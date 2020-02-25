JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office wants the community's help in finding a missing man who was last seen in the Deercreek neighborhood Monday morning.

Harry F. Smith, 72, was last seen at around 6 a.m. when he left his home in the 7600 block of Sunwood Drive. He is believed to be driving a red 2019 Ford Explorer with the Florida tag NJLD09.

Smith is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has hazel eyes and gray hair. JSO said he was last seen wearing a pink shirt, gray shorts and eyeglasses.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call JSO at 904-630-0500.

