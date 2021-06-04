x
JSO searching for missing Jacksonville man with schizophrenia, dementia

William Kreeger, 65, was last seen leaving UF Health Jacksonville at about 12:48 a.m. on March 30.
Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man who suffers from schizophrenia and dementia.

William Kreeger, 65, was last seen leaving UF Health Jacksonville at about 12:48 a.m. on March 30. He was reported missing a week later on Tuesday, according to the JSO.

Kreeger was diagnosed with with schizophrenia and is demonstrating early signs of dementia, police said.

Kreeger is a white male who is 5'9'' and 160 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes. 

Anyone with information on Kreeger’s whereabouts is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.