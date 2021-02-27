JSO searching for missing Jacksonville football star

The 29-year-old was reported missing on Feb. 24.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for missing former NFL player Louis Nix.

The 29-year-old was reported missing on Wednesday, Feb. 24. Police say it is possible that he is driving a 2014 Gray Hyundai Azera with Florida tag JGFM41.

The former NFL and Raines High School football player was the victim in an armed robbery that ended with him being shot back in December.

Nix is described as being 6'3 with, 250 pounds with Black hair and brown eyes.

Below is a picture of a similar vehicle that Nix may be driving.

Anyone with information is asked to call 904-630-0500.