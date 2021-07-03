JSO searching for missing girl and boy

They were last seen together Saturday around 6:15 p.m. in the area of I-10 and Lane Avenue.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in searching for two missing juveniles.

Ashlan Kaye Early, 12, and Shemo Tit, 15, were reported missing by family members.

They were last seen together Saturday around 6:15 p.m. in the area of I-10 and Lane Avenue, JSO said.

Officers are attempting to locate the two in an effort to make sure they are safe.

Early is described as being 5’3”, 120 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing circular glasses, a teal shirt, blue jeans, and Black and white checkered Vans shoes with a Black hoodie.

Tit is 5’0”, 130 lbs with brown eyes and Black hair. His clothing description is unknown at this time.

Anyone having seen or who may know the whereabouts of Ashlan or Shemo is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.