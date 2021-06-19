JSO searching for missing, endangered 77-year-old man with dementia

Thomas Heaney has early-onset dementia and is believed to be travelling in his 2017 White Ford Focus with the Florida Tag Z034JA.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community's help in searching for a missing and endangered 77-year-old man.

JSO said Thomas Dudley Heaney was last seen by his family just before 3 a.m.

Heaney was supposed to be traveling to Orlando with family members this weekend. However, he left a note for them stating he had left the home to drive himself, police said.

Heaney was diagnosed with early-onset dementia and is believed to be traveling in his 2017 White Ford Focus with the Florida Tag Z034JA, according to police.

He is 5’6, 185 pounds with blue eyes and grey balding hair. He was last seen wearing a brown shirt and brown pants. Heaney also wears glasses and walks with a walker.

Police are trying to locate him in an effort to ascertain his safety.

Anyone having seen Mr. Heaney or his vehicle is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office immediately at 904-630-0500.