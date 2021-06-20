JSO searching for missing, endangered 72-year-old woman

She is believed to be driving a 2006 Beige Toyota Corolla with Florida Tag “PDP B86”.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help searching for a missing and endangered 72-year-old woman.

JSO said Barbara Mercer left her home on Saturday just before 6:30 p.m.

Mercer was supposed to be headed to the 1300 block of Beach Boulevard. Police said she has early signs of memory loss.

Mercer is believed to be driving a 2006 Beige Toyota Corolla with Florida Tag “PDP B86”. Her vehicle is missing its front passenger side hub cap.

Police are attempting to locate her in an effort to ascertain her safety. Mercer is 5’0”, 112 pounds with blue eyes and short blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a Tan shirt with flowers, blue jean shorts, with glasses that are reportedly not in her possession.

Anyone having seen Ms. Mercer or her vehicle is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office immediately at 904-630-0500.