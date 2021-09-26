x
JSO: Missing endangered 68-year-old woman found safe

Claudele Charles was found Sunday afternoon.
Credit: FCN

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says Claudele Charles has been found safe.

BACKGROUND

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing endangered 68-year-old woman.

On Sunday, patrol officers responded to the area of 6700 Royal Leaf Lane in reference to a missing endangered adult. 

Family members say Claudele Charles was last seen at her home around 12:30 p.m.

Charles only speaks Creole and is reportedly showing signs of dementia, according to police.

She is 5’2”, 170 Ibs with brown/ black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a Gray top with embroidery and red sweatpants.

 Anyone having seen or who may know the whereabouts of Charles is asked to immediately call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.