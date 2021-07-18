JSO: Missing endangered 59-year-old man found safe

Martin Anthony De Clementi was found Sunday evening.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says Martin Anthony De Clementi has been found safe.

Background:

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community's help in searching for a missing and endangered 59-year-old man.

JSO said Martin Anthony De Clementi left a medical facility and it was reported by staff members that he got into a dark-colored Honda SUV on Sunday just before 8:30 a.m.

De Clementi suffers from cognitive memory loss due to several medical issues, according to police. Authorities are searching for him to ascertain his safety.

De Clementi is 5’11”, 150 Ibs with brown eyes salt and pepper grey hair. He was last seen wearing grey sweat shorts, a brown shirt, red socks and green sneakers.

Anyone having seen or who may know De Clementi’s location is asked to immediately call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.