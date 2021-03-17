JSO searching for missing elderly man from Jacksonville Beaches area

Edward A. Yari was reported missing at about 8 p.m. He was last seen at about 4 p.m. leaving an appointment from Beaches Baptist, according to police.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for an elderly man reported missing from the Jacksonville Beaches area.

Edward A. Yari was reported missing at about 8 p.m. He was last seen at about 4 p.m. leaving an appointment from Beaches Baptist, according to police.

At about 4:30 p.m., his red 2003 Toyota Camry was spotted near Micklers Road and A1A in Ponte Vedra. The Camry has a Florida tag INT Q28.

Yari suffers from memory loss, JSO said.

Yari is a white male with grey hair and brown eyes. He is about 5'10'' and 145 lbs. He was last seen wearing a pink and green striped shirt, blue jean jacket and blue jeans.