JSO searching for missing 93-year-old man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for an elderly man who was last seen Tuesday night.

Johnnie Frank Nobles, 93, left his home at 11 p.m. Tuesday night and has not been seen since then, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Nobles, who suffers from dementia, was reported missing just before noon on Wednesday.

Nobles is 5'5'' and 150 lbs with a bald head and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, dark green shorts, white and blue shoes and a black cane.