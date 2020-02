The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 87-year-old man who was last seen on the Northside.

JSO says David Walls was last seen in the area of 10400 Keuka Drive around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Walls has diabetes and it's unclear if he has his medication.

He is wearing a plaid shirt, black jacket, & khaki pants & is driving a white 2012 GMC Sierra bearing FL Tag 0319QW.

if you have any information call police at 904-630-0500.