JSO searching for missing 71-year-old man with dementia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community's help in searching for a missing 71-year-old man.

On Thursday, officers responded to the area of 9700 Touchton Road in reference to a missing endangered adult.

Rodgers Debose Jr. was last seen just after 12:30 p.m. at his home. Debose has dementia, according to police.

Debose is 5’10” and 120 Ibs with brown eyes and a gray afro.

He was last seen wearing a blue sweater, multicolor green shorts, and unknown color shoes.

Anyone having seen or who may know the whereabouts of Debose is asked to immediately call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.