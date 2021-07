Kylan Bryan Avery left his home in the 400 block of Monument Road at about 8 p.m. and has not returned home, according to the JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 7-year-old boy who was last seen Monday night.

Kylan Bryan Avery left his home in the 400 block of Monument Road at about 8 p.m. and has not returned home, according to the JSO.

Kylan is a Black male who is 3'7'' and 50 lbs with brown eyes and black hair, JSO said.

Anyone with information on Kylan's whereabouts is urged to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.