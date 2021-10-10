JSO searching for missing 36-year-old man

Police say Daniel Lee Selph left a local medical facility just after 10 a.m. on Sunday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community's help in searching for a missing 36-year-old man.

On Sunday, patrol officers responded to the 600 block of 8th Street West in reference to a missing endangered adult.

Police say Daniel Lee Selph left a local medical facility just after 10 a.m.

He was last seen in the area of 103rd Street and Old Middleburg Road North just before 5 p.m.

Selph has been reportedly diagnosed with a brain injury and suffers from memory loss.

He is 5’6”, 140 Ibs with Brown eyes and Brown hair. Police say Selph was last seen in Blue hospital-style scrubs

Anyone having seen or who may know the whereabouts of Selp is asked to immediately call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.