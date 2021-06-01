JSO searching for missing 31-year-old man

Abdulkadir Duran was reported missing to law enforcement in Lee County Monday after not being seen in the area since Dec. 28

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for missing 31-year-old Abdulkadir Duran.

JSO said Duran is from Lee County but was last known to be in the Jacksonville area on Monday.

Duran was initially reported missing to law enforcement in Lee County Monday after not being seen in the county since Dec. 28