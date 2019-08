The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing 31-year-old man.

Thursday night, JSO posted on social media, saying it needs help finding Breion J'Maale Davis who is said to be 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds.

JSO said he was reported missing on Friday, Aug. 16, however, he wasn't heard or seen since Tuesday, Aug. 6.

If you have any information about Davis, call JSO at 904-630-0500.