JSO searching for missing 19-year-old man with autism

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for help searching for a missing 19-year-old man who police say has autism.

Nathan Lamar Garmany was reported missing by family members Friday evening after walking away from a local business in the 7000 block of Collins Road.

Police are asking for assistance in locating him to ascertain his safety.

Garmany is 5’8”,150 Ibs with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white Kool-Aid shirt with blue and red sleeves, light blue jeans and red shoes.

Anyone having seen or who may know the whereabouts of Garmany is asked to immediately call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.