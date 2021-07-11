JSO searching for missing 18-year-old with autism

Nathan Lamar Garmany was reported missing by family members after walking away from his home.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing 18-year-old man who has autism.

Officers responded to the area of Blanding Boulevard and Cliff Cottage Court in reference to a missing endangered adult on Sunday just before 1 p.m.

Nathan Lamar Garmany was reported missing by family members after walking away from his home.

Garmany is reported to be diagnosed with autism, police said.

Due to these circumstances, JSO is are asking for assistance in locating him to ascertain his safety.

Garmany is 5’8”, 145 lbs with brown eyes and Black hair.

He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with purple shorts and red shoes.



Anyone having seen or who may know the whereabouts of Garmany is asked to immediately call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.