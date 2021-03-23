JSO searching for missing 14-year-old boy with autism

Elijah Lee was last seen at about 6:40 p.m. in the 4000 block of Muscadine Court.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing autistic teen who is believed to be in danger.

The family told police 14-year-old Elijah Marcus Lee was last seen at about 6:40 p.m. before he walked away from his home in the 4000 block of Muscadine Court in Southwest Jacksonville. Lee has autism, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Lee is 5'7'' and 130 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be wearing a dark gray Adidas shirt with white lettering, black shorts and brown sandals.