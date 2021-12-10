JSO searching for missing 11-year-old boy

Family members told police that Damien A. Richardson left the area of 14th Street and Main Street on foot Friday evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for help searching for a missing 11-year-old child.

On Friday, patrol officers responded to the area of 14th Street and Main Street in reference to a missing child.

Police are asking for assistance in locating him to ascertain his safety.

Damien is 5’0”, 90 Ibs with brown eyes and dark brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a Blue and White T-Shirt, Tan pants, with green and white socks with unknown color shoes.

Anyone having seen or who may know the whereabouts of this child is asked to immediately call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.