JSO searching for missing 11-year-old boy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for help searching for a missing 11-year-old boy.

Officers say Davinci Casanova Knight walked away from his home in the 3200 block of Dillon Street around 7 a.m. Saturday.

The child reportedly left his home following an argument. Police are attempting to locate him in an effort to ascertain his safety.

Davinci is 5’0”, 90 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Black t-shirt and “Oscar the Grouch” pajama pants, carrying a pink backpack

Anyone having seen or who may know Davinci’s whereabouts is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.